Custard Cream makes the OED Thursday 3 Jul 2008 Reporter: Nicey It seems that after more than a hundred years the Custard Cream biscuit has finally made it into the the Concise Oxford English Dictionary. Whilst we are thrilled for the Custard Cream we can't help but feel that once again the OED is being dragged inexorably into the world of internet rumours, half truths and hastily cobbled together media reports of which this very item almost certainly contributes towards. Last year's survey by wheat free specialist biscuit baker Trufree proclaimed the Custard Cream as the favourite in their limited range of products. Catering for coeliacs, 9 out of 10 people surveyed preferred Trufree's Custard Creams. This has been widely misinterpreted so many times through out the media as applying to all biscuits available in the UK that it has now acquired almost 'urban legend' status. It's a few simple media hyperbole away from 'The custard cream was voted the nations favourite biscuit last year' when in fact its the chocolate digestive. Having a page on Wikipeadia compound it by saying it won the non-existent "UK Biscuit of the Year Award" 12 times does little to help either, and even this gets misquoted as 13 times.

So it appears in a what must be a slow year for new words the authors of the OED have fallen for all this babble and rather embarrassingly called up the old timer who they've over looked since the reign of Queen Victoria. Far be it for us to denigrate the OEDs sources but when it appears that the jolly banter of the internet which we are proud to be a part of is evidently affecting their judgement you do start to wonder about the the overall integrity of information held within. Plus their Jaffa Cake definition is woeful too.

Personally I've never been keen on dictionaries in general. They are always promoted by people who are clever at spelling but colossally stupid at simple logic. Saying such glib things as 'if you can't spell the word look it up in the dictionary', a statement which contains two logical errors. First if I can't spell it correctly how am I supposed to realise this? As far as I'm concerned it's spelt perfectly. Secondly how am I supposed to find a word that I can't spell? You need to know which letters and where they go in-order to find it, with Dictionarys being organised that way you know.