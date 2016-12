Nice News Your up to the minute source for news in the fast moving world of tea and sit downs. If you have some nice news that you think we should know about, it might be that you've spotted a long lost biscuit, or maybe you've found somewhere that does splendid tea and sits downs, then why not email us at the usual address. World's longest sofa comes to Harrods Tuesday 29 Apr 2008 Reporter: Nicey We do tend to dwell on the tea and biscuits here and take the sit downs for granted. However, Harrods have been in touch to let us know about one sit down that is very difficult to gloss over. Danish furniture company Bo Concept has designed a record breaking sofa that is 51metres long and seats 104 people (its the red thing in the picture above). On Sunday 4th May Harrods is inviting people to come to Basil Street at the back of the Harrods store to take part in a photo shoot.

The sofa which has 54 legs and weighs one and a quarter tonnes is just over 50 meters in length.